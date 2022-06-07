Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,777 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

