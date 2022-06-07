Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jun 7th, 2022

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UDR were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,880,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,818,000 after buying an additional 130,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

