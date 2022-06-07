Credit Agricole S A Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

