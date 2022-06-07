Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,061 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

