Credit Agricole S A Buys New Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 1,804.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 99,309 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in POSCO by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in POSCO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $80.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

