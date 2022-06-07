Credit Agricole S A Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Skillz were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Skillz by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skillz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $24.88.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

