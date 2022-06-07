Credit Agricole S A Invests $56,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.65 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.09. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.