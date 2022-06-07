Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

