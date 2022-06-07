Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,740 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $187.11 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.02.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.