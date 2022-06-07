Credit Agricole S A Sells 659 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,888,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 63,616 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

