Credit Agricole S A Takes $71,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $220.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.57 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

