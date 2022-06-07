Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.