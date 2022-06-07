Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,780,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,858,000 after purchasing an additional 645,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 425,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup cut their target price on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

