Critical Survey: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) vs. Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Chewy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de Mexico has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chewy and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 9 12 0 2.57 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $58.95, indicating a potential upside of 112.36%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Chewy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Betterware de Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $8.89 billion 1.31 -$73.82 million ($0.23) -120.70 Betterware de Mexico $495.19 million 1.02 $88.97 million $1.95 6.97

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chewy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -1.02% -175.48% -4.43% Betterware de Mexico 16.22% 99.78% 25.66%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Chewy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

