Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

