CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $257.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.63.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.