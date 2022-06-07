CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.78. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading raised their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

