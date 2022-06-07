Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $83.00

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $3,423.14 and approximately $83.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 239.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00162773 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.01217443 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00402694 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

