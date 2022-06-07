Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 922,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

