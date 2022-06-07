Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 922,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
