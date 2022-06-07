Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 727,513 Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

NASDAQ MPRAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

