Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,685 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.