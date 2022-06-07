Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 553.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,619,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after purchasing an additional 447,492 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after purchasing an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.40. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 336.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.