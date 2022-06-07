Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

