Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.63 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Carter’s worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

