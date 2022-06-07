Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,955,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,107 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,820,000. Finally, Rit Capital Partners Plc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

