Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

