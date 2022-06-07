Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 374,552 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 246.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $661.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.