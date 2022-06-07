Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 124,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Valvoline worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $2,172,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

