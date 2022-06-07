Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.25.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

