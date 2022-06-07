Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 22,296 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE BA opened at $139.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $256.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

