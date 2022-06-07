Cyclone Protocol Price Down 16% Over Last Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $47.10 or 0.00159586 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $15,866.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004328 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.05 or 0.00427108 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004197 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

