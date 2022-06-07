DAOstack Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $544,232.41 and $942.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,569.29 or 0.99869185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030329 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

