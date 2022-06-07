Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises approximately 3.6% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $59,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,612 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,579 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10,316,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

