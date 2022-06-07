Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. 67,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

