Davis Jerel Sells 750,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 942,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.
About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
