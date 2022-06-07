Davis Jerel Sells 750,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $9,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 942,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.