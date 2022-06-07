DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DBSDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of DBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

DBSDY stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DBS Group has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

