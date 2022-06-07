Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $26.08 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $26.08 million and $1.18 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 523,171,223 coins and its circulating supply is 519,514,799 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

