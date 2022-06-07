Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DDF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
