Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DDF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.