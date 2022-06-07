Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies accounts for 4.9% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $116,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 37,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

