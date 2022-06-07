Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

DB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 81,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,750. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

