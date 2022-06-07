Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after acquiring an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FANG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.32.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $159.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

