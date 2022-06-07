Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Digital Turbine also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

APPS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. 4,042,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590,265. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $304,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

