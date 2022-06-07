DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) will report $286.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $237.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DBRG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

