Digitex Futures Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,079.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001663 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.