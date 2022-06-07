DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.79 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.52. 2,348,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,174. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $46.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

