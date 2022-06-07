DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Karani Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Karani Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after buying an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.37 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

