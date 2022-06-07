Dogecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $528.25 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.57 billion and approximately $528.25 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00208124 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

