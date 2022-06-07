Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Down 10.3%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 14,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,632,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Doma by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Doma by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

