DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 5.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,228,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 700,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $8,810,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Shares of DASH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,948. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

