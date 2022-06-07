Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.18% of Driven Brands worth $66,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.